Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $147.58 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00003751 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $147.58 million and $1.28 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006724 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

