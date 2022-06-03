Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Shares Down 0.2%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 228,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 72,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Music Acquisition by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in Music Acquisition by 3.1% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Music Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Music Acquisition by 19.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 67,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Music Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

