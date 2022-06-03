Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells $1,769,200.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MUR opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 2.54. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

