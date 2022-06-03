Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MURGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($360.22) to €330.00 ($354.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($295.70) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($286.02) to €270.00 ($290.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.12. 142,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

