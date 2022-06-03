Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Movado Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

MOV stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $775.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Movado Group by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

