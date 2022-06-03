Morgan Stanley Trims Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Target Price to GBX 640

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 724 ($9.16) to GBX 640 ($8.10) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RTMVY. Bank of America raised shares of Rightmove from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 618 ($7.82) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.98) to GBX 740 ($9.36) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rightmove from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $666.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

