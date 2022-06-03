Morgan Stanley Cuts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $155.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.20.

TT opened at $139.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.64. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $128.13 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

