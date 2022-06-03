Morgan Stanley Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €9.40 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($10.11) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.92) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.58 ($14.61).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

FRA TKA opened at €9.12 ($9.81) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($29.04). The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.79.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.