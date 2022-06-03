Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.87) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.94 ($7.47).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.77 ($7.28) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a twelve month high of €11.25 ($12.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.