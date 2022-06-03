Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,763,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Finally, 2Xideas AG increased its stake in Moody’s by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 40,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.01. 16,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,349. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $269.47 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.01.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

