Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.91. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $15.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

Shares of MPWR traded down $14.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,480. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.75 and a 200 day moving average of $453.03. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $333.44 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

