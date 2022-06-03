Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 77 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monex Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69.
Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.
