Monero (XMR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $148.59 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $148.59 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $188.99 or 0.00634778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001002 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,129,718 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.