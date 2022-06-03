Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives $23.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

MOLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Kempen & Co cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth about $8,267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

