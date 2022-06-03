Mogul Productions Market Capitalization Tops $6.85 Million (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Mogul Productions has a market cap of $6.85 million and $1.33 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.60 or 0.03669992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 726.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00446540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032167 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mogul Productions Coin Profile

Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul

Mogul Productions Coin Trading

