MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $673.21

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 673.21 ($8.52) and traded as low as GBX 562.24 ($7.11). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 568 ($7.19), with a volume of 12,776 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.02) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.39) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £331.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 596.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 671.67.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.62) per share, with a total value of £30,100 ($38,081.98).

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

