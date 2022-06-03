Mizuho Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $59.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.41.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE:AR opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 3.71.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12,697.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 409,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 406,308 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,073 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 583,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.