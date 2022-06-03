Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell Buys 113,830 Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 23,741 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $14,244.60.

Shares of RNWK opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. RealNetworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

RealNetworks ( NASDAQ:RNWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RealNetworks in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RealNetworks by 171,801.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

