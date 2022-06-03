Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.44. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.43 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

