Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.24-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.94 billion-$52.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.Microsoft also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.24-2.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.69.

MSFT opened at $274.58 on Friday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 455,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $153,059,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 134,559 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

