Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 317,985 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Microchip Technology worth $62,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

