MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stock Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,012,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.99% of MGM Growth Properties worth $63,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MGP opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.