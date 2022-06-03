MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
NYSE MGF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.59. 264,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,486. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
