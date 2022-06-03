MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MCR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 64,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.87.
About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.