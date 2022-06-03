MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MCR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 64,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

