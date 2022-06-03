Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 9,570 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MTD opened at $1,326.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,302.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,428.03. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,168.31 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $14,872,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

