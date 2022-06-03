Merculet Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $322,542.33 and $92,162.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00852185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 942.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00466477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

