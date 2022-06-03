Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.37

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 498696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

