Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Trading Up 4.3%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 3,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 17,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$43.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.90.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

