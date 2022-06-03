Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Shares Up 2.7%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.49 and last traded at 0.45. 48,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 194,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.50.

Medaro Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEDAF)

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

