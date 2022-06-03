McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $89.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,634. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,848,000 after acquiring an additional 481,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

