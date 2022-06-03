Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Maxar Technologies reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after buying an additional 484,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 570,336 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. 5,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

