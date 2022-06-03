Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 325,804 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.25% of Match Group worth $93,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

