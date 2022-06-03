Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 170 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.34) to GBX 165 ($2.09) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 215 ($2.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206.13 ($2.61).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 149.90 ($1.90) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 127 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.04.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

