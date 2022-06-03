Mark David Denny Sells 2,707 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark David Denny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $101.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 30.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LPI. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,942,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

