Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $99.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.62.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

