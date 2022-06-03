Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Trading Up 4%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.
About Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)
