Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Magna International were worth $79,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 114,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,995,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

NYSE MGA opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Magna International Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

