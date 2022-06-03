Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.88. Magna International posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $8.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Magna International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGA traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 82,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,521. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

