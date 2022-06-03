LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LXP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE:LXP opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.75.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,865 shares of company stock worth $210,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 859.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,336 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

