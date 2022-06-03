Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61-7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.58 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $428.15.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $302.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.