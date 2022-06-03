Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $302.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.93 and its 200-day moving average is $352.95.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,412,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $17,727,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.15.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.