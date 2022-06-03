LuaSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $18,587.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,848.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001680 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 233,673,966 coins and its circulating supply is 173,121,434 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.