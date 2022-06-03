Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Loyalty Ventures from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loyalty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYLT opened at $11.14 on Friday. Loyalty Ventures has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $154.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.56 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Rayner acquired 2,500 shares of Loyalty Ventures stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYLT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

