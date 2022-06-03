L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.28

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and traded as low as $68.21. L’Oréal shares last traded at $69.21, with a volume of 562,528 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($364.52) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($483.87) to €420.00 ($451.61) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €458.00 ($492.47) to €339.00 ($364.52) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($424.73) to €385.00 ($413.98) in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.8681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.