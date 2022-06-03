Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). Lordstown Motors reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 7,504,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,175. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $361.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 28.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,354,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after buying an additional 686,383 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

