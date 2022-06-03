Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $225.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.64 and a 200-day moving average of $244.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

