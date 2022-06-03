Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $650,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.58.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.586 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

