Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 8,853 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,143. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

