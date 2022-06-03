Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $147,518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of ECL opened at $173.13 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.