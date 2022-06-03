Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after buying an additional 218,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

CARR opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.